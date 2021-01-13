Standing Out From the Competition in a Crowded Online Space

Above: West + Main Founder & Owner Stacie Staub (standing) and Partner & CMO Madeline Linder

Real Estate Webmasters Provides Colorado Firm a Proven Product and Incomparable Support

Stacie Staub started out in proptech way back when it was referred to as “real estate software,” so she has a lot of experience in the segment.

“Working as a marketing director for a dev company that specialized in full-service solutions for large independent brokerages across North America, I learned the industry from the backend,” she says. “When that company’s clients started requesting that they have a REALTOR® on staff to bridge the gap between how agents actually use tools and how programmers create them, I volunteered to get my license.”

Today, the Colorado real estate expert serves as founder and owner of West + Main Homes. Along with business partner and West + Main Homes’ CMO, Madeline Linder, the duo started out working in ad agencies.

“We honestly love almost every part of the business, from problem-solving and negotiating for clients and their contracts to marketing and branding and even dealing with compliance and regulatory issues,” Staub says.

One thing that sets West + Main Homes apart is its branding, with Staub recognizing from day one that there was a hole in the marketplace.

“Where was the beautiful, impactful, informed, design-minded real estate company that would attract other REALTORS® like ourselves? When we couldn’t find it, we decided to create it,” she says.

Staub is proud to say that West + Main Homes has thrived through the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to the thoughtful guidance of its executive team, the patience and understanding of its agents, and the loyalty of its clients.

“From the top down, every member of our team exceeds our expectations, and having a no-door, no-desk environment where everyone from our CTO Greg Fischer to our COO Ashley Terwilliger and all of the members of our staff are approachable and accessible is completely different from most brokerages,” she says.

Both Linder and Staub have been fans and clients of Real Estate Webmasters (REW) for more than a decade, both at their last brokerage and from the very beginning at West + Main Homes.

“When we went out on our own and started W+M, we looked for more affordable options, as REW is top-tier, and we were starting up on a shoestring,” Staub says. “Morgan Carey, REW’s CEO, actually reached out and asked us how his company could help us get up and running and gave us the beautiful, efficient and amazing home on the internet that we continue to be proud of today. We have a new site and CRM upgrade in dev with REW, and we couldn’t be more excited to get it launched.”

REW is not a company that ever “finishes” something and then sits back and lets it become a broken dinosaur.

“It used to be that a website cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to build, and would last more than a dozen years,” says Staub. “Those days are gone, and it’s important to partner with a tech firm that is transparent about this reality, and nimble enough to pivot along with the marketplace. That’s exactly where REW thrives.”

Today, when Staub shows potential West + Main agents the REW dashboard and CRM, there’s an immediate interest.

“From a consumer conversion point of view, we often say that ours is higher than the industry average because by the time people register on the West + Main Homes website, they are already familiar with the brand, have appreciated the experience enough to put their contact information into a form, and are ready and waiting to be contacted.”

Staub also appreciates the company’s never-ending willingness to continue learning and innovating while having an open mind and taking care of people.

“The support is incomparable, the cost is competitive, and the product is proven,” she says.

For more information, please visit www.rew.com.

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.