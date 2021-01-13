Supercharge Your Agents’ Digital Presence

Elevate Agent Profiles to Attract More Clients Through Improved Digital Engagement



In today’s real estate world, agents are everywhere at once through the magic of digital communication. Emails, social media, websites and other technologies help agents constantly present themselves to current and potential clients, so it is important that they digitally put their best foot forward to attract and win more clients.

As the 2021-year launches, assist your agents in supercharging their digital engagement by incorporating these three initiatives into their digital efforts:

Establish brand consistency. This is an easy one: Encourage your agents to update and standardize how they present themselves digitally. Do they use the same picture for their agent profile page, their email signature and other marketing pieces? Is that picture up to date? Do they use consistent fonts, font sizes, formatting and colors in their digital communications? Standardizing the presentation of an agent’s identity and messaging will help them make more consistent and memorable impressions on their digital audience.

Maximize social media engagement. Sphere-appropriate social media engagement can be a game-changing opportunity for agents to promote their business and attract new clients. Start by establishing or updating their online presence (e.g., Facebook, LinkedIn and/or TikTok), then implement a plan to consistently provide appropriate, real estate related content. I recommend using a balanced three-prong approach to content—general information (I recommend using ACESocial), listings and other market-specific information, and personal messages from you (videos and pictures work best). Also, offer links to something of value, such as a market update or a homebuyer guide, to gather a potential client’s information via a landing page where they can request whatever you are offering.



Request and share reviews. Client testimonials are a powerful tool that every agent should be consistently requesting and sharing online. The ideal time to request these are at key success points of the client relationship, such as obtaining a signed contract, closing a transaction, receiving a referral or after any other positive interaction. Once obtained, agents should share these positive reviews throughout their digital universe, including their agent website, social media and other client communications.

There are many additional ways to improve digital engagement—systematically using a CRM, launching an online advertising campaign or hosting virtual webinars are just a few—but the initiatives described above are three quick and proven methods that every agent can do immediately to professionally present themselves and promote their real estate business to win more clients.

Encourage your agents to embrace these activities; provide the tools and training necessary to implement them, and both your agents’ performance and that of your office or company, will enjoy positive growth in 2021!

