How to Maximize Your Most Productive Work Hours

As a real estate professional, you’re likely already working irregular hours, so in order to capitalize on the free time you have, it’s crucial that you make the most of the time you set aside each day for your business. Most people, naturally, are more productive during certain hours of the day.

By identifying and taking advantage of the times during the day when you’re most productive, you can enhance your work-life balance. Here are some tips on how to do just that:

Identify Your Most Productive Hours

Content Square 1.

Of course, the first step toward a more productive workday is identifying the hours in which you’re able to get the most work done. A reliable way to establish this is to choose a day that you typically have off from work and spend an hour working at different times of the day: morning, early afternoon, late afternoon and evening. At the end of the last hour you work that day it should be fairly easy to pick out which time of the day was most productive for you.

Switch Up Your Pre-Work Activities

Now that you have identified what your most productive hours are you should create a plan to take advantage of that time during your regular workdays. Since productivity relies on more than just the hours you choose to work each day, plan pre-work activities that’ll help clear your head. Meditation, going for a walk and reading a good book are just some of the relaxing activities that you can do before working to boost your productivity.

Content Square 2.

Schedule Your Most Strenuous Tasks Accordingly

If you have some easy or tedious tasks that don’t take a lot of brainpower to handle, plan to tackle those at a time that you haven’t identified as one of your most productive work hours. Doing this will free those hours up for more strenuous work tasks.

Agents, what are some other ways you find and take advantage of your most productive hours?

Content Square 3.