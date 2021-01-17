Crye-Leike Releases Sales Figures for 2020

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services recently announced it has experienced its best year in company history, generating $7.5 billion in sales volume and closing 31,578 transactions in 2020. This resulted in a 13 percent and $1 billion increase from 2019.

“This past year has presented us with many challenges, to say the least,” said Crye-Leike Owner and Chief Executive Officer Harold Crye. “As a company, we needed to quickly adapt and attempt to overcome these challenges with the safety of our clients, agents and employees as our top priority. We never stopped listening, learning or working toward our goals, and I am extremely proud of the efforts we saw from our associates this year. Our agents’ training, responsiveness and professionalism makes all the difference to our clients and continues to push us forward.”

Established in 1977 in Memphis, TN by Co-Founders Crye and Dick Leike, Crye-Leike expanded into Nashville in the early ’90s and has continued its expansion into nine states (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee) and Puerto Rico to become the third largest, privately-owned, independent real estate firm in the nation, according to the company.

Crye-Leike is a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. For more information, please visit www.clhomes.com.