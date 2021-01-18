Accountability Matters: Performance Tracking Key to Continued Success

Whether they won or got crushed, after each game, professional football teams gather together to study film from the game so that they can improve their movements, throws, kicks and overall skills. They study, assess and analyze their habits in order to continually push themselves to get better.

However, unlike football players, many agents fail to study their performance at the end of each day or week. Sales is not rocket science; it’s basic math. Did you make enough calls to book enough appointments on a daily, weekly and monthly basis? While it may seem simple, the only way to know those numbers is to track your performance. And if football players can do it, real estate agents can too.

For years I used a paper planner to document my appointments and activities, but when technology came along, I had to ditch my planner for a handheld device that was not nearly as effective. Luckily, you don’t have to run out and spend a ton of money on a good planner. In fact, we have a simple yet powerful tool that we are offering to you for free. It’s called the Daily Success Habits Tracker (DSH). Whether you embrace the new technology or prefer to go with the traditional method, the important thing is that you’re recording, updating and reviewing your numbers consistently.

Motivational speaker and real estate coach Verl Workman developed the DSH tracker based on the activities and behaviors of highly successful real estate professionals. After all, evaluating your performance so that you know which problem areas to target is how you improve.

The DSH allows you to track each and every money-making activity you do in real estate. This includes prospecting calls and emails, handwritten cards, appointments with buyers and sellers, closings, and open houses. Each activity has a point value assigned to it, and the goal is to earn a minimum of 61 points per day.

My favorite part of the DSH is 1MT1MT, or “one more thing, one more time.” This gives you the opportunity to earn an extra point by making one more phone call, knocking on one more door or writing one more personal note. The power of doing just one more thing, one more time compounded over time is massive. It can be the difference between a $1 million producer and a $10 million dollar producer.

