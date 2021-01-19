Why You Should Live in Your House for a While Before You Renovate

If you have recently moved or are planning to relocate soon, you may be thinking about changes that you would like to make to your new home. While it can be tempting to get everything done all at once, you may regret that decision later. Safety hazards should obviously be addressed right away, but other upgrades can wait.

Figure out Which Changes are Really Important

You may have a long list of renovations that you would like to make, but that doesn’t mean that they are all necessary or desirable. Once you have lived in your new house for a while, you may realize that changes you thought would be important are actually unnecessary.

For instance, you may think that a particular type of floor plan is important since that’s the way your old house was designed, but the layout in your new home may work just as well, or even better. Members of your family may spend more time in one room than another, or you may devote your time to different activities.

If you have children, you may find that what you thought was a downside to your new house’s design is actually a benefit. For example, you may discover that the layout in your new home makes it easy for you to keep an eye on your kids or to keep the house relatively clean.

Don’t Overwhelm Yourself Financially

Coming up with money for a down payment, closing costs and moving expenses is stressful. Once you have moved into your new house, you will have to pay for property taxes, homeowners insurance and routine maintenance and repairs.

All of that can leave you feeling strapped financially. Taking on additional costs for renovations right out of the gate will only add to the burden. If repairs aren’t vital for safety reasons, wait until you have gotten your financial footing before spending another large sum of money.

Avoid Stressing Yourself Out

Moving can be a mentally and emotionally overwhelming process, especially for families with children. Remodeling a house is also stressful. Doing both back to back could be too much for your family to handle. Give yourself and your kids some time to get settled before you start having contractors come in to tear down walls.

Hold off on Renovations

The excitement of owning a new house and pressure from family, friends and the media to have the “perfect” home may cause you to think that you should renovate your house immediately, but it may be better in the long run to wait. Your priorities may change dramatically once you have lived in your new house for several months or a year. Waiting can also help you recover from the financial and mental stress of moving. Once you have taken some time to reflect and figured out which upgrades are truly important, you will be able to work with a contractor to make your vision a reality.