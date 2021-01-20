Cultivating Connections in a Competitive Market

This article first appeared in Real Estate magazine’s special-edition Women in Real Estate issue. View the entire issue here.

BoomTown’s diverse, effective and user-friendly platform sets Arizona real estate team up for continued success

Becky Garcia, leader of an all-female, 30-member team that includes 20 agents based in Goodyear, Ariz., has depended on leading sales and marketing platform BoomTown for more than half of her real estate career.

Garcia likes the diverse, effective and user-friendly platform that offers her team a customized real estate website integrated with local MLS data, client success management, and a cutting-edge CRM system complete with marketing automation and personalized advertising services.

And these days, she says BoomTown is coming in very handy.

“Inventory is so tight right now that we’re seeing properties hit the MLS on Thursday or Friday, holding open houses on Saturday, with owners choosing from multiple competitive offers by Sunday,” she says.

That red-hot market situation, along with the astute utilization of her company’s database, helped Garcia’s team meet and exceed their 2020 goals.

“Our 2020 goal was to close just over 400 transactions,” says Garcia, who utilizes BoomTown Insights to identify past clients who reengage by looking for new homes or signaling that they might be ready to relocate via a number of different behaviors.

“We check Insights on a daily basis. We rely heavily on repeat and referral business, so we stay in constant contact with our database, and that database right now accounts for nearly 40 percent of our transactions,” notes Garcia.

“Then we use BoomTown’s Marketing Central for new listings and promoting open houses—even though there hasn’t been a lot of that this past year with the pandemic,” she adds.

BoomTown is also helping her agents focus on the most dollar-productive activities.

“We want our agents to be asking themselves, ‘What do I need to do to get in front of new and past clients to get that appointment?’ while staying in constant contact with them whether they’re using social media or the database,” says Garcia.

That means offloading or automating to take busywork off the agents’ plates.

“Agents need to stay focused and offload anything that is not dollar-producing, which means pretty much everything except client engagement. That means leaving things like marketing to the marketing staff we have in place, and once a contract is accepted, they need to leave everything up to their transaction coordinator,” explains Garcia, who encourages team members to tap into all the tools they have access to.

One tool that makes it easy to engage? BoomTown’s mobile app.

“The BoomTown app makes it easy to respond to texts, so I ask my agents to use it to administer client relationships and set up e-alerts,” says Garcia.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, BoomTown also provides the ability to filter leads to target very specific client needs, so Garcia’s agents can always be directing their energy to fulfilling those needs.

“If we get a new listing, we can go to Lead Central and put in the address, and it will show us clients looking for that specific kind of property or set of features, allowing us to reach out and give clients a heads-up that the exact type of property they’re looking for just hit the market,” explains Garcia.

When it comes to interrupters like iBuyers, Garcia says the platform is only utilized by a small segment of her market.

“Our market is so tight, and the iBuyer app can be so daunting to potential sellers, that we can usually convey to clients to go traditional,” she says. “We find that our clients like BoomTown because they only send active listings. And we believe using our company vs. iBuyers gives sellers a better advantage because they can make more money.”

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.