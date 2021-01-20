eXp World Holdings: 2-for-1 Stock Split Approved

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), recently announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 2-for-1 stock split in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. Each stockholder of record on Jan. 29, 2021 will receive one additional share of common stock for each then-held share, which will be distributed after the close of trading on Feb. 12, 2021. eXp World Holdings common stock will begin trading on a stock split-adjusted basis on Feb. 16, 2021.

“Our decision to effectuate this stock split provides added flexibility to continue leveraging various stock programs for our agents, brokers and staff that help fuel our growth,” said Glenn Sanford, founder, chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “With the continued success of the company, we believe this stock split represents another positive milestone in eXp’s growth trajectory. As always, we’re focused on innovation and delivering on our overall value proposition for our agents, brokers, staff and customers.”



