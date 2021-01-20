NAR Opens Applications for Mentoring Program

For 12 years, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has given REALTORS® who have demonstrated a commitment to public service an opportunity to enhance their charitable work through the Volunteering Works Grant and Mentoring Program. The program, which matches mentors with REALTORS® who want to expand their community service outreach, is now seeking entries for 2021.

This year’s entry deadline is Feb. 28, 2020. For a Volunteering Works entry form, visit nar.realtor/gna. Applicants must be NAR members.

Volunteering Works recipients are selected based on their dedication to their charitable project and its opportunity for growth when paired with an expert mentor. Ideal candidates should identify specific challenges they would like to address with the help of a mentor while outlining specific goals for the future of their community service project.

“NAR is proud to support REALTORS® who give back by starting charitable projects,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler, a REALTOR® from Franklin Lakes, N.J., and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

“In a year when REALTORS® across the country stepped forward to help their communities during the pandemic, it will be especially gratifying to connect volunteers with expert mentors so they can do even more to help and support their neighbors.”

All REALTORS® involved in charitable efforts with demonstratable growth potential are encouraged to apply. Five Volunteering Works recipients will earn a year of one-on-one mentoring from a member of NAR’s Good Neighbor Society and a $1,000 grant to put toward improvements in their community program. The society is comprised of past recipients of NAR’s Good Neighbor Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievement in community service.

Wells Fargo Home Lending sponsors Volunteering Works.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.