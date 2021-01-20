This article first appeared in Real Estate magazine’s special-edition Women in Real Estate issue. View the entire issue here.

Anna Ciano-Hendricks

Broker/Owner

RE/MAX Pathway

Kent, Ohio

www.pathwayoh.com

Region served: Northeast Ohio

Years in real estate: 11

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: 23

Best tip for going the extra mile for your agents: Always be accessible. Let your agents know that you’re there for them, and never pawn them off on anyone else. Treat all your agents the same, whether they sell 10 houses a year or 200.

What’s your secret to staying relevant in today’s ever-changing real estate landscape?

I learn constantly. In addition to using coaching and mentoring, I’ve also befriended some of the top-producing brokers nationally to make sure I’m on top of all the current trends that can better assist me and my agents. Networking, reading and investing in myself and my agents is key.

How do you stay in touch with your clients?

It’s important that past clients get contacted by me once a month. They’re the reason I have a business, and I try to never lose sight of this. Additionally, when markets shift, my sphere/referrals are going to be my top source of revenue, so I make sure to check on them. I send cards, gift cards, mailers, anniversary cards, etc. I also keep notes on them, and if something major happens in their life, like a birth or graduation, I make sure to acknowledge it.

Where does your market stand in regard to reopening in the midst of COVID?

We’ve been stronger than ever. We try to focus on “community, community, community” and support as much as possible. It doesn’t have to be about real estate; I always say that my brokerage is building something much larger than real estate. By investing in and caring about your community, businesses support each other. This shows that you’re not only an area expert, but that you care about your community—especially during these uncertain times.

How do you attract the top agents in your area?

I’m a non-competing broker/owner, so my goal is to develop, motivate, train and encourage my agents to hit their personal goals. Everyone has different goals, so whatever theirs is—whether it’s strictly monetary or being able to spend more time with their family—I want to help them. We provide amazing office space in the heart of two great cities with gorgeous modern facilities. Also, I ran one of the top-producing teams in Northeast Ohio, so I’ve been there and can help my agents get to the next level.

Where do you see your business in five years?

We’ll continue to grow and be one of the top-producing brokerages in Northeast Ohio filled with quality agents. I don’t just hire anyone. I want to maintain our amazing community presence and reputation. Even during the pandemic, we were able to grow and open a second location. We are going to keep moving forward and continue to be recognized as one of the best in our area.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.

