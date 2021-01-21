Search
Stimulus 2021: What You and Your Clients Need to Know

By Joe Sesso, Author and National Speaker for Homes.com

Stimulus 2021: What You and Your Clients Need to Know
Finding a way to balance expenses, salaries and all the other costs associated with being a real estate agent during uncertain times can be difficult. Luckily, you may be able to take advantage of some of the benefits in the recent stimulus package that was approved by Congress.

Understanding these benefits and how they affect your business can be challenging; that is why we invited Mark Kohler, a notable CPA and attorney, on our Secrets of Top Selling Agents webinar, to provide the best strategies to save some money as a real estate agent.

Kohler came prepared to provide insights on how the second stimulus package can affect your business. To check out the recording and to join in on the conversation, join the Facebook group here.

Watch the video here:


Joe Sesso is director of Sales and national speaker for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.

