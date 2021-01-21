The RE/MAX Collection Introduces the Luxury Launchpad

The RE/MAX Collection debuted The Luxury Launchpad, a dashboard of marketing tools and concierge services created in association with LUXVT. The online platform streamlines business for luxury agents around the world and empowers them to continue to deliver an elevated experience for clients.

From brochures to social media ads, The Luxury Launchpad gathers more than 45 marketing pieces—many customizable—all in one place to assist agents in showcasing their property portfolio. Through LUXVT, agents are also able to access a list of vetted companies in their market offering drone photography, virtual staging, and other services luxury clients have come to expect and appreciate. Whether an agent is listing their first luxury home or their fiftieth, the platform will generate a custom marketing plan based on the answers to just a few questions. Once a plan is created, luxury professionals can choose to connect with the LUXVT concierge team to put the plan into action.

RE/MAX luxury agents can access the platform by visiting The RE/MAX Collection website and logging on using their RE/MAX credentials under “Agent Resources.” They will be taken to the LUXVT portal where the platform is housed. Any RE/MAX agent in one of the 110 countries and territories where the brand is located can leverage this resource.

Creative pieces and resources agents will find in The Luxury Launchpad include:

– A video editor tool offering 10, 15 and 30-second videos branded to The RE/MAX Collection

– Customizable luxury images on Megaphone, the exclusive RE/MAX app for scheduling and purchasing social media ads

– Virtual staging with BoxBrownie and 3D tours with Matterport

– Advertising placement in the Wall Street Journal, Unique Homes and the duPont Registry

– The RE/MAX Collection branding on signage, business cards, brochures and more, reserved for top-tier properties

“The new Luxury Launchpad gathers the best of RE/MAX marketing all in one place, making it easy for agents to build a successful marketing plan,” said Anne Miller, RE/MAX vice president, Luxury. “It’s a powerful, business-building resource that helps agents deliver outstanding results and individualized service to each client.”

The Luxury Launchpad powered by LUXVT is offered exclusively by RE/MAX to agents working with The RE/MAX Collection, the luxury arm of the leading real estate brand.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.