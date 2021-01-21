Women Leaders in Virtual Real Estate

This article first appeared in Real Estate magazine’s special-edition Women in Real Estate issue. View the entire issue here.
Women make an incredible difference in the often male-dominated real estate industry. At MyOutDesk, we know this, and we celebrate women in the field.
As the No. 1-rated virtual assistant company by TechRadar, I’d like to share the story and experiences of Chai Estrellanes, a virtual professional who has served thousands of real estate professionals over the past nine years.
As a remote worker and career virtual professional, what’s your story?
Chai Estrellanes: I worked in the corporate world for about four years before I took a leap of faith and tried the remote/virtual world. I started with MyOutDesk in 2012, and it has given me the opportunity to spend more time with my family and be with them for every milestone.
I’m a firm believer in karma, both good and bad. It’s important to serve without expecting anything in return and to have a servant’s heart (a MyOutDesk core value). I am what I am today because of MyOutDesk.
What has been the most rewarding outcome when serving real estate professionals?
CE: I love seeing how agents start out as a one-man show and then become a top-producing agent with a strong team because of our help. It’s fulfilling to know that MyOutDesk has been a huge part of that journey, allowing them to grow and scale their business.
What shared experiences can you point to when it comes to women making a difference in the real estate world?
CE: There are people today who still don’t understand how tough it is for women to survive in this industry. It takes a lot of grit and tenacity to make it to the top. Imagine running a household and taking care of your family while growing your real estate team at the same time. Some women have to bring their kids to listing/showing appointments when babysitters are not available. We balance making breakfast for the family and driving the kids to school while on the phone with buyers or sellers to save a transaction. Women always work twice as hard to make a name for themselves, and because of this, women are strong—and their talents shine.
What leadership skills does it take to succeed in operating a business/team in the ever-evolving, fast-paced real estate industry?
CE: Tenacity, grit, humility and compassion. You need tenacity and grit to keep pushing yourself forward regardless of the obstacles. You also need to be compassionate when serving others, as it will go a long way. No matter how big your accomplishments are, be humble and stay teachable. Remember that self-confidence is very important, but without compassion and humility, it’s just arrogance.
From building a powerful sales development team to leading MyOutDesk’s sales and marketing teams, Chai is celebrated along with the rest of our women colleagues and clients.
After several years of working in the real estate industry, Daniel Ramsey—founder and CEO of MyOutDesk—realized that REALTORS® spend too much time doing tasks that are necessary but highly administrative, routine and time-consuming. In 2008, he founded MyOutDesk with a vision to provide REALTORS® with indispensable leverage through real estate virtual professionals to aid them in regaining time and freedom and have the ability to grow their business, all while reducing costs. To learn more, please visit www.myoutdesk.com/services.