Women Leaders in Virtual Real Estate

This article first appeared in Real Estate magazine’s special-edition Women in Real Estate issue. View the entire issue here.

Women make an incredible difference in the often male-dominated real estate industry. At MyOutDesk, we know this, and we celebrate women in the field.

As the No. 1-rated virtual assistant company by TechRadar, I’d like to share the story and experiences of Chai Estrellanes, a virtual professional who has served thousands of real estate professionals over the past nine years.

As a remote worker and career virtual professional, what’s your story?

Chai Estrellanes: I worked in the corporate world for about four years before I took a leap of faith and tried the remote/virtual world. I started with MyOutDesk in 2012, and it has given me the opportunity to spend more time with my family and be with them for every milestone.

I’m a firm believer in karma, both good and bad. It’s important to serve without expecting anything in return and to have a servant’s heart (a MyOutDesk core value). I am what I am today because of MyOutDesk.

What has been the most rewarding outcome when serving real estate professionals?

CE: I love seeing how agents start out as a one-man show and then become a top-producing agent with a strong team because of our help. It’s fulfilling to know that MyOutDesk has been a huge part of that journey, allowing them to grow and scale their business.

What shared experiences can you point to when it comes to women making a difference in the real estate world?

CE: There are people today who still don’t understand how tough it is for women to survive in this industry. It takes a lot of grit and tenacity to make it to the top. Imagine running a household and taking care of your family while growing your real estate team at the same time. Some women have to bring their kids to listing/showing appointments when babysitters are not available. We balance making breakfast for the family and driving the kids to school while on the phone with buyers or sellers to save a transaction. Women always work twice as hard to make a name for themselves, and because of this, women are strong—and their talents shine.

What leadership skills does it take to succeed in operating a business/team in the ever-evolving, fast-paced real estate industry?

CE: Tenacity, grit, humility and compassion. You need tenacity and grit to keep pushing yourself forward regardless of the obstacles. You also need to be compassionate when serving others, as it will go a long way. No matter how big your accomplishments are, be humble and stay teachable. Remember that self-confidence is very important, but without compassion and humility, it’s just arrogance.

