3 Vertical Storage Hacks for Any Home

Whether you live in a big home with lots of space or a cozy place with little room to spare, every homeowner can benefit from fully taking advantage of vertical storage within the home. If you’re in need of a few more storage spaces, or you’re simply tired of drab walls, these tricks will help you organize and beautify your home.

Fake Built-in Shelving

If you have cubby shelves, give them a flip and watch your space feel roomier than ever. While cubby shelves take up a lot of space on your wall, you may want to consider buying two and turning them on their side to create faux built-in shelving by placing a desk or matching TV stand in-between. Not only will you be maximizing your storage space, but your eye will also be drawn toward the ceiling, giving your room a taller and larger appearance.

Embrace the Loft

With their space-saving design, loft beds provide a great way to get multiple furniture pieces into a room for your child or teenager. They also create a perfect alcove for study. But their uses don’t end there. With the sleek designs coming out for modern spaces that may be on the smaller side, the loft bed is a trend that even adults can get behind.

Picture or Photo Ledges

A natural solution for using vertical space, floating shelving shouldn’t be overlooked. However, if your space won’t function with a standard floating shelf sticking out, a photo ledge may provide extra visual interest and functional storage. Used creatively, photo ledges can be placed in the kitchen to store cutting boards, spices and recipe books. In the bathroom, they can hold a nail polish or makeup collection for easy access and a playful display of color.

Underutilized vertical space can make a home appear to shrink visually, wasting valuable real estate space within a small home.