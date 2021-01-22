6 Virtual Classes to Broaden Your Horizons This Year

With a whole new year at your fingertips, and plenty of virtual classes becoming available each day, there’s never been a better time to try something new. Now is the perfect opportunity to finally get around to that new skill or hobby you’ve always wanted to try. Better yet, many of these classes can be attended from the comfort of your own home.

Community or State College Course

If you’ve always wanted to learn a second language, or you’re interested in learning more about cooking, sign up for an online class through your local college. Many will allow you to audit a class for no credit, which means you can take the course without worrying about grades while still getting access to the same textbooks, lessons and materials. Some colleges even allow senior citizens to audit courses for free or at reduced rates.

Sewing or Knitting Lessons

There are a plethora of virtual lessons out there ranging from paid craft store-sponsored classes to free videos on YouTube. Sign up for a class or ask a generous and crafty friend to plan a Zoom get-together so they can show you the ropes.

Join a Virtual Book Club

While not technically a class, if your goal is to read more books, there’s no better time to join a book club. Get accountability, amazing book suggestions and interesting conversation—and do it all without leaving your couch. It’s an introverted book-lover’s dream come true.

Online Painting Course or Paint and Sip

Taking a painting course through a college or your local art society can be a great way to polish up on your painting skills. If you’re not ready for a big time commitment, look around and see if a local shop is hosting a virtual paint and sip event. Simply pay for the class, pick up your materials and wine pairing, and take the course from home by yourself or with a friend or family member.

Local Fitness Class

Whether you opt for Zumba, Pilates or yoga, your local fitness club likely has a variety of options so that you can join in the fun without leaving your house. This is a great option for anyone looking to improve their health without having to worry about the logistics of heading to the gym.

Virtual Museum Tours

If you’re interested in learning about history or other cultures, signing up for a few virtual museum tours could be the perfect way to scratch that itch.