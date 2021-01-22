Cheap Must-Haves to Make Laundry a Breeze

Not many homeowners look forward to household chores, but there are few chores that feel quite as endless as laundry. If you dread this seemingly infinite task, there are a few tools that could make your laundry days a little easier. These inexpensive must-haves should be at the top of your shopping list if you want to make your next laundry day a breeze.

Dryer Balls

If you’re tired of dealing with messy fabric softener and loathe picking up the dozens of disposable dryer sheets that find their way into the folded laundry, dryer balls may be for you. A more eco-friendly option than dryer sheets, and a less messy option than fabric softener, wool dryer balls keep your clothes from sticking together and allow hot air to circulate more evenly and efficiently, reducing drying time. They are also ideal for fluffing down items.

Mesh Laundry Bag

Mesh laundry bags can solve a few laundry problems. If you’re losing your socks or find yourself replacing delicate undergarments after they’ve been destroyed by your washer’s agitator, a mesh laundry bag will be your best friend. Find them in multicolored packs and assign a color to each family member to ensure that no child ends up with their sibling’s socks.

Washing Machine Lint and Hair Catcher

If you have pets or fuzzy clothes that seem to shed lint, a lint catcher in the washing machine can help tackle the problem before your clothes even make it to the dryer. These are truly a must-have if you find that your clothes come out of the dryer covered with more dog or cat hair than your lint catcher could take out.

Dye Catcher Sheets

No one wants to pull out their once white socks and discover that they’re now pink. Keep dye catcher sheets on-hand for loads that contain colorful new items that tend to bleed. Whether you’re washing your new red towels or some brand-new denim jeans, these sheets could be a lifesaver for the first few loads.