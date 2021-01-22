Screen-Free Ways to Wind Down Before Bed

A good night’s rest can make any hard day better and a great day downright perfect. If you’ve found yourself tossing and turning lately, ending screen time early may be just what you need to get to sleep faster. Finding a calming, yet entertaining, activity to wind down with before bed may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Light Reading

When you think of a screen-free evening activity, a good novel may come to mind. However, reading an enticing novel may not be the best thing to get you ready for a good night of rest. If you are the “just one more chapter” type, opt for a book of poetry or a non-fiction piece that will be easy to read small excerpts from and stop. A good before-bed activity is not one that keeps you staying up later than you would prefer.

Puzzle Games

Whether you prefer word jumbles, crosswords, sudoku or old-fashioned jigsaw puzzles, these can be a great way to engage your mind while still relaxing after a long day. Do them by yourself or get the whole household involved with a nightly puzzle.

Knit or Crochet

A craft is a great way to wind down while getting your creative juices flowing, but knitting or crocheting have the advantage of being easy to take with you to bed. Work on a new project while getting cozy and giving your brain cues that it’s time to rest. Unlike a papercraft or sewing, you can easily set aside your creation when it’s time to hit the hay.

Yoga or Stretching

While strenuous exercise that gets your heart rate up won’t do you any favors when it comes to getting to sleep quickly, a relaxing yoga or stretching session can leave you feeling ready for rest. Try a virtual class or self-led session to master your favorite moves in no time.