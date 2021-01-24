Pillar To Post Home Inspectors Recognized in Franchise500

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise500®.

“We are honored to appear on this prestigious list for 24 years in a row,” said Dan Steward, president and CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “Nine of those as No. 1 in Category for our industry. We also feel good about getting through one of the most challenging years in the history of small business by finding innovative technologies to overcome this obstacle and keep performing home inspections. Our new virtual tool PTP360 Tours helped us keep up with the demand for home inspections as real estate sales actually increased. Our existing franchisees did an extraordinary job taking care of our customers and we also added 40 new franchisees despite all the hurdles.”

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity,” said Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. “Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we’ll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

For more information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.

