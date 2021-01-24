Free Webinar Examines Updates in Real Estate Ethical Standards

As the real estate industry continues to evolve and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) updates its ethics standards to be more aligned with today’s current environment, there are a lot of questions about what the actual changes are and the implications of those changes. Join a virtual panel of real estate experts as we explore the changes and trends in ethical standards and the implications of those changes. Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!

Join this free webinar on Jan. 26, 1:00-2:30 p.m. EST.

Meet the Panel



Tina Lapp

For 26 years, Lapp has spent her time focused on helping prospective and current real estate professionals thrive in their careers through real estate education. She’s held her real estate salesperson license in Ohio since 2002 and is active in many associations, including the Real Estate Educators Association, The Ohio Association of REALTORS® and The Columbus Board of REALTORS®, among others.

John Wenner

Wenner’s 25-year real estate career has presented him with opportunities to experience numerous markets, gaining priceless wisdom and education instrumental in serving a variety of buyers and sellers. Seeing markets soar and crash encouraged and inspired his passion for this business, thus, developing his skill set as a professional REALTOR® for selling, managing, teaching and mentoring. Wenner is one of only two holders of the DREI (Distinguished Real Estate Instructor) in Arizona, a member of the “Program on Negotiation” at Harvard Law School, and has negotiated a project which landed his Signature on the planet Mars on July 4, 1997.

Candy Cooke

Cooke has been involved in the real estate industry for 37 years. She is licensed in Texas as a real estate broker, certified general appraiser and instructor. Cooke is active in the Texas REALTORS® and serves on several committees at the local, state and national level of REALTOR® organizations. She is currently president for the Real Estate Business Institute, an affiliate of NAR, and serves as secretary on the Texas Real Estate Commission Education Standards Advisory Committee. Education is her passion.

Robert Kutschbach

Kutschbach is the broker/owner of Carleton Realty, LLC. He has been serving the Central Ohio community since 1990. Kutschbach has been teaching real estate as a member of Hondros College Faculty since 1989 and was awarded his DREI (Distinguished Real Estate Instructor) in 2016.

Dick Fryer

Fryer is an informed and invigorating speaker who also owned one of Florida’s largest real estate schools for over 30 years. He teaches all of the REBAC (NAR designation) courses, as well as Core Law, Ethics and GRI courses which he has delivered in collaboration with several REALTORS® Associations. He has been a member of the Florida REALTORS® BOD for over 16 years and a member of NAR’s BOD since 2001. Has been serving on the REBAC National Advisory Council for more than 10 years. Fryer was appointed to the Florida Real Estate Commission in December 2013, served as chairman in 2016 and is currently chairman for the 2021 year.

Note: This virtual panel discussion is not eligible for continuing education credit and does not fulfill the NAR ethics requirements.

