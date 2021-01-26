Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a Top Franchise in Owner Satisfaction

For the sixth consecutive year, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named one of the top franchises in the country by Franchise Business Review in its “2021 Top 200 Best Franchises” list. The annual list is based on franchise owners’ satisfaction with their franchisor.

Franchise Business Review selected this year’s list of award winners based on surveys results from over 28,000 franchise owners across more than 300 brands. The annual “Top 200 Best Franchises” list is the only ranking based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

“We’re extremely honored to see the positive feedback from our network of Weichert franchise owners and earn a spot on this prestigious list for a sixth straight year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

“We continuously strive to provide our affiliates with the top technology, tools, support and training to help them deliver the best real estate service in the industry,” added Scavone. “We have amazing staff members who doubled down on service and communication to help our franchisees get through a very difficult year and adapt to new challenges throughout the pandemic.”

Participants in the survey were asked questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, technology, operations, core values, and franchisor/franchisee relations.

Weichert® received very favorable results from a vast majority of the 182 franchise owners who participated in the survey, which helped the organization earn the honor as one of the country’s top franchises once again.

Weichert’s highest-rated area was in the core values category, as franchise owners rated the organization and its leadership team extremely well in relation to levels of trust, respect, honesty, integrity and caring about the success of franchisees.

The company’s rollout of myWeichert, an all-in-one smart technology platform that helps agents better service clients and increase their productivity and market share, helped Weichert score highly in the effective technology category of the survey. The organization also received very favorable ratings in the categories of training and support and franchise community.

The “2021 Top 200 Best Franchises” list can be found online at franchisebusinessreview.com.

