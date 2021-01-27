FHA Extends Forbearance Deadline for Struggling Borrowers

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) recently announced that it will execute the Biden Administration’s request to extend the deadline for borrowers with FHA-insured mortgages who are struggling financially due to COVID-19 to request and receive mortgage payment forbearance from their mortgage servicer. The new deadline is March 31, 2021, allowing borrowers additional time to request and obtain up to six months of an initial pause in their mortgage payments.

“On the first day of his new Administration, President Biden took immediate actions to stem the economic devastation experienced by the nation’s hardworking families because of the pandemic,” said Acting HUD Secretary Matthew Ammon. “Today’s extension supports the President’s direction by providing more time for homeowners to seek mortgage payment relief.”

FHA requires mortgage servicers to provide up to six months of COVID-19 forbearance when a borrower requests this assistance, and up to an additional six months of COVID-19 forbearance for borrowers who request an extension of the initial forbearance. Borrowers needing assistance must engage with their servicer—the entity to which they make their mortgage payments—to obtain an initial COVID-19 forbearance on or before March 31, 2021.

Today’s forbearance request extension aligns with FHA’s recent extension of its foreclosure and eviction moratoria for single family homeowners with FHA-insured mortgages, also extended through March 31, 2021. The extension of the moratoria on foreclosures and evictions was announced on Jan. 21, 2021 and implemented President Biden’s Jan. 20 “Day One” request for this action. Both measures are vital first steps to provide urgent relief to safeguard those struggling with financial and home uncertainty.

FHA encourages borrowers with FHA-insured mortgages who can make their mortgage payments to continue to do so. Borrowers with FHA-insured mortgages seeking additional information on available options should visit FHA’s COVID-19 Resources for Homeowners web page on FHA.gov. Other borrowers are encouraged to visit the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Coronavirus Mortgage and Housing Assistance web pages.

Source: HUD

