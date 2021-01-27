Lone Wolf Appoints Greg Robertson as Head of Sales

Lone Wolf Technologies recently announced that it has named Greg Robertson as head of Sales, MLS/Associations/Franchisors.

Robertson, co-founder of W+R Studios, joins Lone Wolf with a wealth of sales, operational and industry knowledge. He has been active in the real estate technology industry since 1992, and currently produces the popular Vendor Alley blog, as well as multiple podcasts on industry issues, including Listing Bits.

In his new role, Robertson will lead the company’s Association and Franchise Cloud initiatives, spearheading a seasoned sales team to help associations and MLSs across North America bring more value through member benefits, so they can help guide their agents through this dynamic market. He will also be instrumental in positioning Cloud CMA as part of Association Cloud, so agents can create listing presentations and front ends using choice solutions that pull information directly from the MLS.

“I’m super excited about this new role where I can help our mission to simplify real estate,” Robertson said. “There’s a huge opportunity in the industry to bring together all our technology into one solution, so that we can provide a true end-to-end experience for agents and brokers. There’s no question of the incredible value we’ll now provide by bringing this transformative experience to the industry, keeping agents and brokers at the center of the transaction experience.”

“We are thrilled to see Greg taking on this role with the Lone Wolf sales team,” said Jimmy Kelly, president and CEO of Lone Wolf. “Greg is a leader in the real estate industry and has a deep understanding of the unique needs of MLSs and associations, as well as the agents they proudly serve. I am confident that he and his team will be the start of a defining transformation in real estate—one that empowers MLSs and associations to better serve agents, and agents to better serve their clients through end-to-end technology.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.