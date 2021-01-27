Announcing NAR’s C5 Summit: Big-League Access in the Big Apple

Join the National Association of REALTORS® as we bring key commercial players to the C5 Summit, the United States’ premier commercial real estate and economic development event, Sept. 27-29, 2021 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. C5 means direct access to commercial investors and influential industry leaders primed and ready to make things happen, with three days of networking, learning and deal-making.

Conference and hotel registration opens March 30, 2021. More details coming soon at C5 Summit.

Commercial. Capital. Connect. Commerce. Community.