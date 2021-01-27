Weichert Collected More Than 8,000 Toys for Charity This Holiday Season

The Weichert Family of Companies completed its 42nd Annual Toy Drive, collecting more than 8,000 new toys for families and children in need this holiday season. In addition, cash and gift cards totaling almost $21,000 were collected and donated to various charities, along with food, clothing, books, blankets, baby supplies and more.

Though COVID-19 made collecting toys and other gifts more challenging this year, Weichert felt it was more important than ever to spread joy and kindness to those in need. Weichert colleagues, associates, friends and family all gave generously, as did residents and businesses of the local communities where Weichert has its sales offices.

“The Weichert Family of Companies is proud of our commitment to help better the lives of those in need within the communities in which we live and work,” said Jim Weichert. “This year especially, it was so important that we do our best to continue the tradition of our annual toy drive. With the support of everyone who donated a gift, we were able to bring incredible joy to many children and their families during the holiday season.”

The toys and other gifts were donated to several charities throughout the Northeast, including Ashley Lauren Foundation, Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation, CASA for Children of Bergen County, Center for Hope and Safety, Childhelp, Community Hands Outreach, Empowerhhouse, Goryeb Children’s Hospital, JBWS Morristown, McGuire Air Force Base and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, to name just a few. Employees at Weichert’s corporate headquarters donated more than 225 toys to the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency’s Holiday Appeal, which provides gifts to children who have been victims of child abuse or neglect.

The new, unwrapped toys and other contributions were collected at Weichert, REALTORS® sales offices in New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., as well as the company’s corporate office in Morris Plains, N.J.



For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.

