Howard Hanna President Named in Power 150 List of Influential Leaders

Hoby Hanna, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, has been named in the 2021 “Power 150” list that is published annually by Crain’s Cleveland Business, Northeast Ohio’s leading source for local business news, analysis and commentary.

From CEOs and politicians to philanthropists and entrepreneurs, the list is a snapshot of those leading some of northeast Ohio’s most influential organizations and who are in a position to move the region forward.

“I’m honored to be named in the Power 150 List due to my work as president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. Howard Hanna is currently one of the largest real estate companies not just in the country, but in the region. This ranking reflects the work I and my family and colleagues at Howard Hanna are doing every day to provide resources to local homeowners that allow them to navigate their real estate transaction easily and conveniently,” said Hanna.

The annual list is created by Crain’s editorial staff, who collectively gather names and consider each featured person and organization’s role in northeast Ohio. An effort is made to include a range of people, businesses and industries when the list is compiled.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.

