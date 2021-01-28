RocketMortgage.com Launches National Mortgage Broker Directory

Rocket Mortgage, part of Rocket Companies, recently launched a national mortgage broker directory, prominently displayed on its website. Homebuyers, and those looking to refinance their current loan, can now start the mortgage process through a local independent mortgage broker in their community as an option through the new directory on RocketMortgage.com.

“At our core, we are obsessed with providing Americans an incredible process through our powerful Rocket technology platform and infrastructure. There are many ways to receive this experience, no matter how they apply for a mortgage, including our Rocket Pro TPO national network of broker partners,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage. “Our clients deserve the opportunity to easily choose the method that makes them most comfortable. This directory truly puts the power of choice into their hands.”

Quicken Loans Mortgage Services transitioned to Rocket Pro TPO in September.

“The directory not only includes the 43,000 individual loan officers who work with us, but every mortgage broker in the country,” said Austin Niemiec, executive vice president of Rocket Pro TPO. “This new resource is not about us; it’s about giving consumers more choice and assuring they know how an independent loan officer in their community can help them. Brokers are now featured on one of the most well-known mortgage websites in the country. Whenever Americans see the Rocket Mortgage brand during an NFL game, on HGTV or while watching eSports, it can lead them to their local mortgage professional.”

The company also announced they will soon be broadcasting a special advertisement exclusively dedicated to brokers during America’s largest broadcast event. More details will be made available in the coming weeks.

