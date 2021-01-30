RealEdge Recap: January’s Podcast Episodes

RISMedia’s RealEdge is a real estate-related podcast that highlights the industry’s most innovative and successful members, sharing best practices for obtaining a real estate edge.

Here are the episodes we released in January:

Episode 10: ‘Together, We Can Do Great Things’ – What it Takes to Build a Real Estate Empire

Helen Hanna Casey, CEO of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, shares how she and her family have evolved and expanded a multi-generational real estate enterprise. — Listen Now



Episode 11: ‘Delivering Extraordinary Experiences to Every Single Customer’ – How to Stay Innovative While Going Back to the Basics

Michael Miedler, president and CEO of CENTURY 21 Real Estate, shares his success story over 30 years at the company and how working in almost every role helps him do what he loves best: helping agents advance their careers. — Listen Now



Episode 12: ‘It’s a Contact Sport’ – Tools and Tactics for Recruiting and Retention

RE/MAX International’s Chief Customer Officer Nick Bailey outlines the new rules of recruiting and retention of agents. — Listen Now



Episode 13: ‘Video Equals Virtual, Virtual Equals Video’ — Evolution of the Virtual Agent

Giordano Industries Founder and President Tony Giordano discusses how to get started in video and, once you’ve invested in equipment and education, how to elevate your content and reach potential clients. — Listen Now

If you’ve missed any of our episodes, visit www.rismedia.com/podcast.