Inside Real Estate Launches Home Ownership Division

Inside Real Estate recently announced the creation of the Home Ownership Division. This division is dedicated to empowering residential real estate brokerages and their agents to become the primary homeowner advisor across all stages of their customer’s home-buying, selling and owning journey. This division is focused on creating solutions not only for the home sale or purchase, but for all the primary services consumers require across the homeownership lifecycle from managing their current home, searching for a new home, buying and selling a home, as well as moving between homes.

Brokers and their agents who already leverage Inside Real Estate’s flagship platform, kvCORE, will also be able to deliver to their clients a branded, consumer-facing, mobile-first software platform that provides a single unified and intuitive experience across home search; transaction services, including mortgage, title and escrow; homeowners insurance; moving-related services and home management. The platform will seamlessly integrate vendors involved in the home transaction and ownership lifecycle and provide consumer choice as well as flexibility for brokers to feature their affiliated service relationships. The Homeownership Platform will tightly integrate with Inside Real Estate’s existing products and ultimately offer a seamless integration for customers that wish to add the Homeownership solution to kvCORE.

“Our aim is to empower brokers and their agents with a software platform that allows them to become the trusted advisor for their clients for life,” said Ned Stringham, CEO of Inside Real Estate. “By combining a digital platform with a local, trusted agent, the consumer gets the ease, transparency and trust they are looking for.”

This new Home Ownership division is backed by a multi-million-dollar investment which was initiated in 2020. A dedicated Inside Real Estate team has been working on this project throughout the past year and will launch the platform beta with a number of partner real estate brokerages in mid-2021. Stringham will remain CEO of Inside Real Estate and will also oversee the development of the Home Ownership Division. Scott Petronis, a real estate tech leader, recently joined as CTO and Imran Kasam as engineering director of this new division.

“I joined Inside Real Estate to be part of this exciting initiative which I believe is critical to sustaining the competitiveness of the residential REALTOR® business,” said Petronis.

Inside Real Estate’s current business will continue to drive robust growth with its kvCORE Platform and other products operating as the CORE Division. Joe Skousen becomes the CEO of that division, and Nick Macey its president.

“From our founding, Inside Real Estate has been dedicated to continually innovating for our customers,” said Skousen, “This move ensures we will continue to expand and enhance our kvCORE platform, while also building for the long-term future success of our customers.” Macey added, “By creating a separate operating division within IRE, we ensure the Home Ownership effort has the independence and dedicated resources necessary for success, while maintaining the strong commitment and momentum behind our core business.”



For more information, please visit www.insiderealestate.com.