The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing: January 2020 Luxury Market Report

The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to an analysis on the trends and comparative data on the top-residential markets throughout Canada and the United States.

January’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month-over-month, as well as the 13-month trend.

Welcome to 2021!

Content Square 1.

In this month’s report, The Institute reviews the previous year’s market in conjunction with current predictions for North America’s luxury real estate market in the United States and Canada.

In a snapshot of 2020, despite the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the luxury real estate market has seen one of its strongest years since 2008.

The Institute compares the predictions of experts in early 2020 and discover which held firm and which trends saw dramatic changes.

Content Square 2.

The luxury real estate market’s initial resilience in the second quarter of the year surprised many in the industry, who had anticipated at the onset of the pandemic that the market would see a sharp downturn.

Discover the factors that were not only instrumental in preventing this downturn, but were actually responsible for turning the tide and why the luxury real estate market in particular was the benefactor.

What are experts predicting for 2021? Will the single-family market in suburban and exurbia locations continue to see this unprecedented demand? And what’s in store for our metropolitan cities?

Content Square 3.

Click here to see the Institute’s full report.