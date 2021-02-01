3 Reasons Why Real Estate Is One of the Best Careers for Women

This article first appeared in Real Estate magazine’s special-edition Women in Real Estate issue. View the entire issue here.

While many careers force women to choose between working in a caring capacity and creating a solid financial future, real estate is broad enough that you can find roles encompassing both goals.

There are specific ways these elements work together to make real estate one of the best careers for women who prioritize meaning and well-being in their jobs.

A flexible schedule allows for community participation.

Even though real estate is a demanding career, you have the option to set your own hours.

Not only does the flexible schedule allow you to be there for the people you love, but it also helps you participate in your community by giving you the freedom to volunteer and engage in community events that might be impossible with different work hours.

If you’re already in real estate, it can become easy to let your schedule be overtaken by urgent demands and ongoing work. Remember, you’re in charge. What priorities do you want to pursue that would make your flexible schedule meaningful? Challenge yourself to schedule these first next month.

Personal growth targets expand your potential.

Your potential in all areas of your life is wide open when you pursue a career in real estate. Instead of limiting your focus to one segment, real estate’s fluidity allows you to respond to what you’re passionate about right now.

Even though real estate is one of the best careers for women who want to grow in all areas of their life, you have to be proactive about making it work for you. If you want to maximize your potential, sit down with a planner and set process goals that will get you from where you are now to where you want to be. Pro tip: Do this once a quarter.

Constant learning allows you to continue to hone your skills.

Real estate has learning built into the career. In fact, you’re required to constantly be educating yourself. This is great for women with big goals because it means each year you get the chance to learn about a different aspect of the business and continue to hone your skills.

Choose courses for your continuing education hours that inspire you and open up new pathways for your business. Don’t get stuck doing the same thing each year.

Real estate is one of those careers where you get out of it what you put in. Women with a strong work ethic will benefit from this aspect of real estate and be able to shape their real estate career to make it work for their goals.

