Staying Focused and Productive While Working From Home

For many, the COVID-19 pandemic feels like it’ll never end. Real estate professionals across the country are still stuck at home, working remotely in a career that thrives when agents are able to meet with clients face-to-face. Staying motivated and focused may seem impossible, but it’s necessary to get through this crisis with your business still intact.

With vaccines rolling out and new cases in the U.S. dropping rapidly, there are clear signs that the end of the pandemic is in sight. Here are some tips on how to stay focused at home until we cross the finish line:

Schedule breaks

One of the easiest ways to stay productive while working from home is to schedule breaks throughout the day. Staying focused can be more difficult when stuck inside, but as an agent, you should be used to getting tasks done while away from your office. Be sure to accomplish at least one large, meaningful task before you take each break and make sure you’re aware of home much time you’re taking with each break.

Study up

There may be no better opportunity over the course of your career than now to study the ins and outs of your industry. Whether it’s a few strategies you wanted to learn or an informative real estate podcast you wanted to check out, take advantage of the free time you have at home now. Also, be sure to research the plethora of free real estate webinars and courses that are available now.

Clean up your schedule

With all the different projects you had last year that you likely had to push back to 2021, your to-do list could probably use some cleaning up. Take advantage of the time you have at home now, before we return to a new normal, to handle this task. Simply organizing your schedule likely won’t feel like hard work but will make your life easier when you’re no longer working from home.

