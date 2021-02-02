2022 NAR Leadership Academy

NAR PULSE—Remind your agents that the application deadline for the 2022 National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Leadership Academy is Feb. 12, 2021! This program identifies, inspires and mentors emerging leaders from the local and state association level, and allows future leaders to experience multiple facets of leadership and define their leadership style along the way.

Set Yourself Apart as a Real Estate Leader and Expert

At NAR Academy, brokers can earn certificates and advanced degrees focused on leadership skills and optimizing their business through innovative technology, processes, and practices to best position their brokerage for sustainable growth and success. Enroll today and receive a $100 scholarship toward each eligible course!

Earn Your C2EX Brokerage Endorsement

Brokers—join us for a free demonstration of the C2EX platform Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. CT! C2EX allows you to monitor your agents’ progress, suggest additional content to review and assign specific tasks to complete.