Several Realogy Members Recognized as RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers

Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced that more than 40 of its leaders, affiliated agents and broker/owners were recognized on RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers list, represented across multiple categories. The company also celebrates the induction of Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Realogy Expansion Brands portfolio, to the 2021 Newsmakers Hall of Fame for her achievements driving the strategic growth of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA brands.

“Realogy’s affiliated agents, owners and employees demonstrated incredible resiliency, creativity and dedication in 2020, delivering great results for both customers and our company,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s president and chief executive officer, who was also selected as a 2021 Newsmaker. “I am proud that Realogy leaders and our partners are consistently recognized for leadership and influence shaping the future of real estate, and I congratulate Sherry on her well-deserved induction into the 2021 Hall of Fame.”

The annual list is made up of eight categories and pays tribute to nearly 300 residential real estate leaders, nominated by readers and RISMedia’s editorial team, who demonstrated resiliency, selflessness, ingenuity and initiative in a year unlike any other.

Realogy’s 2021 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers include:



2021 Newsmakers Hall of Fame

Sherry Chris, President and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands (Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA)

Influencers: The Thought Leaders

Katrina Helmkamp, President and CEO, Cartus Corporation and Realogy Leads Group

Jennifer Marchetti, Chief Marketing Officer, Realogy Expansion Brands

Tim Foley, EVP of Operations, Coldwell Banker Realty

Karina Lopez, VP of Product and Technology, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty



Trailblazers: The Agents of Change

Tanya Reu-Narveaz, Chief People Officer, Realogy

Wendy Crane, VP of Learning, Coldwell Banker

Jim D’Amico, CEO, CENTURY 21 North East

Michael Mahon, Founder and CEO, Corcoran Global Living

Jen Sands and Shannon Steenbruggen, REALTORS® Windward & Main Realty Group, Coldwell Banker

Jill Biggs, Broker Associate and Leader of Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty – New Jersey



Futurists: The Forward Thinkers

Rich DeNicola, Chief Operating Officer, Realogy Expansion Brands

Kacie Ricker, National Vice President of Product Studio, Coldwell Banker Realty

John Thorpe, Regional VP, Membership Development, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Kristi Fox Satsky, REALTOR® and Team Leader, Century 21 Beal

Jay Macklin, Co-Founder, Corcoran Platinum Living



Achievers: The Success Stories

Mike Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer, Coldwell Banker Realty

Shelby Foster, VP Business Development, ERA New Age Real Estate

Deborah Hauser, Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty



Crusaders: The Champions of a Better Way

Ryan Schneider, President and CEO, Realogy

Liz Gehringer, Chief Operating Officer, Coldwell Banker



Inspirations: The Big-Hearted and Brave

Sue Yannaccone, President and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

Thomas McGowan, REALTOR®, CENTURY 21 New Millennium

Romae Young, REALTOR®, CENTURY 21 New Millennium

Kennedy Akinlosotu, CEO, ERA Nations Realty

Aura Gauthier, REALTOR®, ERA King Realty

George Berick, Broker/Owner, CENTURY 21 Lakeside Realty



Luminaries: The Iconic Leaders

M. Ryan Gorman, President and CEO, Coldwell Banker and Realogy Brokerage Group

Budge Huskey, President and CEO, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Chris Masiello, President and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

Kevin Levent, President and CEO, Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Metro Brokers

Charlie Oppler, Owner, Broker, and Managing Partner, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

Marty Rodriguez, Broker/Owner, CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez

Jan Fite Miller, Executive Vice President, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company



Trendsetters

David Marine, Chief Marketing Officer, Coldwell Banker

Amy Chorew, Vice President of Learning, Realogy Expansion Brands

Anna-Marie Ellison, Managing Partner, ERA King Real Estate

Stacy Jones, Co-Owner and Chief People Officer, Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty

Craig McClelland, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

