Several Realogy Members Recognized as RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers

Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced that more than 40 of its leaders, affiliated agents and broker/owners were recognized on RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers list, represented across multiple categories. The company also celebrates the induction of Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Realogy Expansion Brands portfolio, to the 2021 Newsmakers Hall of Fame for her achievements driving the strategic growth of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA brands.
“Realogy’s affiliated agents, owners and employees demonstrated incredible resiliency, creativity and dedication in 2020, delivering great results for both customers and our company,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s president and chief executive officer, who was also selected as a 2021 Newsmaker. “I am proud that Realogy leaders and our partners are consistently recognized for leadership and influence shaping the future of real estate, and I congratulate Sherry on her well-deserved induction into the 2021 Hall of Fame.”
The annual list is made up of eight categories and pays tribute to nearly 300 residential real estate leaders, nominated by readers and RISMedia’s editorial team, who demonstrated resiliency, selflessness, ingenuity and initiative in a year unlike any other.
Realogy’s 2021 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers include:
2021 Newsmakers Hall of Fame
Sherry Chris, President and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands (Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA)
Influencers: The Thought Leaders
Katrina Helmkamp, President and CEO, Cartus Corporation and Realogy Leads Group
Jennifer Marchetti, Chief Marketing Officer, Realogy Expansion Brands
Tim Foley, EVP of Operations, Coldwell Banker Realty
Karina Lopez, VP of Product and Technology, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
Trailblazers: The Agents of Change
Tanya Reu-Narveaz, Chief People Officer, Realogy
Wendy Crane, VP of Learning, Coldwell Banker
Jim D’Amico, CEO, CENTURY 21 North East
Michael Mahon, Founder and CEO, Corcoran Global Living
Jen Sands and Shannon Steenbruggen, REALTORS® Windward & Main Realty Group, Coldwell Banker
Jill Biggs, Broker Associate and Leader of Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty – New Jersey
Futurists: The Forward Thinkers
Rich DeNicola, Chief Operating Officer, Realogy Expansion Brands
Kacie Ricker, National Vice President of Product Studio, Coldwell Banker Realty
John Thorpe, Regional VP, Membership Development, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
Kristi Fox Satsky, REALTOR® and Team Leader, Century 21 Beal
Jay Macklin, Co-Founder, Corcoran Platinum Living
Achievers: The Success Stories
Mike Fischer, Chief Marketing Officer, Coldwell Banker Realty
Shelby Foster, VP Business Development, ERA New Age Real Estate
Deborah Hauser, Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Crusaders: The Champions of a Better Way
Ryan Schneider, President and CEO, Realogy
Liz Gehringer, Chief Operating Officer, Coldwell Banker
Inspirations: The Big-Hearted and Brave
Sue Yannaccone, President and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group
Thomas McGowan, REALTOR®, CENTURY 21 New Millennium
Romae Young, REALTOR®, CENTURY 21 New Millennium
Kennedy Akinlosotu, CEO, ERA Nations Realty
Aura Gauthier, REALTOR®, ERA King Realty
George Berick, Broker/Owner, CENTURY 21 Lakeside Realty
Luminaries: The Iconic Leaders
M. Ryan Gorman, President and CEO, Coldwell Banker and Realogy Brokerage Group
Budge Huskey, President and CEO, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
Chris Masiello, President and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
Kevin Levent, President and CEO, Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Metro Brokers
Charlie Oppler, Owner, Broker, and Managing Partner, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
Marty Rodriguez, Broker/Owner, CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez
Jan Fite Miller, Executive Vice President, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company
Trendsetters
David Marine, Chief Marketing Officer, Coldwell Banker
Amy Chorew, Vice President of Learning, Realogy Expansion Brands
Anna-Marie Ellison, Managing Partner, ERA King Real Estate
Stacy Jones, Co-Owner and Chief People Officer, Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty
Craig McClelland, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers
