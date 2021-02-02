Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a Top Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. was recognized as one of the top franchises across the United States and Canada for the 17th straight year by Entrepreneur magazine, as the outlet recently announced its 42nd annual “Franchise 500” list.

Entrepreneur received a record-breaking 1,116 applications for this year’s “Franchise 500” list, making it the outlet’s most competitive rankings in history. Weichert, which has expanded its franchise network to 366 total offices spanning 41 states, was ranked No. 7 within the real estate category in this year’s rankings.

Each eligible applicant for the “Franchise 500” was scored based on more than 150 data points, with key factors in the evaluation being costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Those with the highest cumulative scores earned a spot on this year’s list. The complete rankings can be viewed at www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

“We are honored to be selected as one of the top franchise opportunities in the U.S. and Canada by Entrepreneur magazine for a 17th straight year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

“The staff and support system throughout our organization, along with the hard work and dedication of our national network of affiliates has helped drive our growth and has made Weichert a fixture on Entrepreneur’s list for nearly two decades,” added Scavone.

The Entrepreneur ranking comes just after Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. was named one of the top franchises in the U.S. by Franchise Business Review in its “2021 Best of the Best: Top 200 Franchises” list. The annual “Top 200 Franchises” list is the only ranking based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.

