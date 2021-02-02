West Coast Broker Partners With CENTURY 21Â® Brand

John Paul “JP” Sazon, broker/owner of Cristal Cellar, recently announced a new partnership with Kevin Kwan, broker, CENTURY 21 West Coast Brokers, forming CENTURY 21 Cristal Cellar, which will serve San Gabriel Valley real estate clients and customers. Sazon and Kwan now oversee a combined 70 sales professionals.

“We are excited to partner with Kevin and his team and to affiliate with the most recognized name in real estate and a global powerhouse that for 50 years has been on the forefront of innovative solutions for business growth,” said Sazon. “The mission of the CENTURY 21 brand, to deliver extraordinary experiences, ladders up to our own commitment to quality service and ensures that the people and families we partner with get to the best outcomes possible.”

“JP’s mindset for supporting his agents and going above and beyond sets the positive tone for our combined workplace and ultimately will create a stronger team of sales professionals who do the same for the people and the communities in which they live and work,” said Kwan. “That is powerful, especially when you factor in that real estate drives economies and people’s abilities to generate wealth and equity.”

Content Square 1.

“This is terrific news for us because both JP and Kevin are known in the markets they serve for giving 121%,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their energy and enthusiasm for delivering quality and experiences people covet is unparalleled. My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help them grow their agent count and overall closed deals.”



For more information, please visit www.century21.com.