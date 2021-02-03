4 Inside Real Estate Executives Named RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers

Inside Real Estate recently announced that Ned Stringham, CEO; Joe Skousen, CEO of CORE Division; Nick Macey, president of CORE Division; and Alissa Harper, EVP of Marketing & Enterprise Sales have been chosen as RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers. Each year, RISMedia recognizes a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

“Inside Real Estate started as an innovator and will continue to build upon that reputation as we expand to serve our growing network of agents, teams and brokerages. The needs of our customers are our top priority,” said Stringham, who was recognized in the Trailblazer category.

Skousen, who was recognized as an Influencer in 2021, says, “We are here to make a tangible difference in the daily lives and realities of real estate brokerages, their teams, their agents and, importantly, their valued clients.”

“Our team has rallied around a shared mission of helping our customers succeed, above all else,” says Macey, who was recognized as a Futurist. “That dedication and passion drives us each day and allows us to continue delivering innovation and value to our growing customer base. I’m excited to experience another chapter of growth with this powerhouse team.”

Industry veteran Harper was recognized as a Trailblazer in the 2021 Newsmaker Awards and has also been recognized as one of the top 100 most influential real estate leaders. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Inside Real Estate invested heavily in the real estate community via their Customer Empowerment Program offering financial assistance and a Virtual Training Summit offering two months of live training and productivity tools for brokers and agents at no cost. The Inside Real Estate marketing team also created an inspiring video featuring iconic industry leaders that highlighted how the real estate community worked to serve customers and showcased the importance of “HOME.”

RISMedia selects its Newsmakers based on accomplishments including, but not limited to:

-Advancing the real estate industry

– Impacting change

– Technology achievements

– Thought leadership and influence

– Creativity and innovation

For more information, please visit www.insiderealestate.com.