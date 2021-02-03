FHFA Announced New General Counsel

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently announced that Clinton Jones started as the agency’s new general counsel. ones succeeds Alfred Pollard, who is retiring from the agency at the end of March after a distinguished financial services career.

“Alfred has served admirably as general counsel to every FHFA Director. I am grateful for his wise counsel, hard work and dedication to the agency,” said Director Mark Calabria. “Clinton’s long-standing career in public service, in-depth legal expertise in housing policy, and executive leadership skills will help bolster FHFA’s work as a world-class prudential regulator.”

Pollard has been the only general counsel to serve the agency since it was formed in 2008 and served as general counsel to its predecessor, the Office of Federal Housing Enterprise Oversight. He has also served on several presidential mortgage fraud task forces and as a member of the Administrative Conference of the United States. In 2014, Pollard was named by National Law Journal as one of “America’s 50 Outstanding General Counsel.”

Since 2019, Jones has served as a senior advisor at FHFA. Prior to joining the agency, he served for 24 years in various senior legal roles at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services, including general counsel, parliamentarian, and, most recently, senior counsel for the Housing and Insurance Subcommittee. Jones was also a vice president at Fannie Mae and an attorney advisor for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He has been adjunct faculty at Howard University since 1990. Jones received his J.D., Master’s in City & Regional Planning, and B.S. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Source: FHFA