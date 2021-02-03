Realogy Announces Pricing of its $300 Million Offering of Additional Senior Notes

Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Realogy Group LLC, together with a co-issuer, priced $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior notes due 2029 at an issue price of 101.500% in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

The notes will be issued under the same indenture as the $600 million aggregate principal amount of Realogy Group’s 5.750% senior notes due 2029 issued on Jan. 11, 2021. The size of the offering has been upsized from $200 million to $300 million. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on Feb. 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by each of Realogy Group’s domestic subsidiaries (other than the co-issuer of the notes) that is a guarantor under its senior secured credit facilities and certain of its outstanding securities. The notes will also be guaranteed by the company on an unsecured senior subordinated basis. The notes will be effectively subordinated to all of Realogy Group’s existing and future senior secured debt, including its senior secured credit facilities, to the extent of the value of the assets securing such debt.

The company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its term loan B credit facility. The application of the net proceeds from the offering is subject to change, and the company may elect to apply all or a portion of such proceeds to repay other indebtedness.

The notes and the related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes and the related guarantees will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act and outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

