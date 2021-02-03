Workman Success Systems to ‘Redesign Virtual Events’

Workman Success Systems (WSS) announced it has partnered with Platinum TDM, a virtual events company to reportedly “redesign virtual events for real estate seminars, associations and brokerage firms.”

“We’ve found a solution to turn these virtual events back into networking opportunities through superior production value, structure and speaker content,” says Verl Workman, CEO of WSS. “We bring virtual content that real estate agents aren’t getting anywhere else and it leaves them feeling empowered with actionable items and ways to follow through.”

“There are a ton of virtual events happening in the real estate world people crave the networking and interaction, but people jump into these events and immediately jump off because it’s just another zoom meeting,” said Brianne Ika, CSO of WSS. WSS said it is stepping away from the traditional Zoom model and giving agents the ability to engage virtually.

Workman Success Systems’ partnership with Platinum TDM will reportedly combine a high-functioning event with better production, engaging content and incredible speakers for real estate organizations. Jacob WP Ramey, CEO of Platinum TDM believes “partnering with Workman Success has fundamentally changed the virtual experience for audiences. As leaders in our respective fields, we have come together to push the limits of our software and technology.”

The partnership started at the HAR Teams Mastery Summit. One participant said, “I truly miss the live, in-person event, the energy. That said, Workman Success Systems has done an amazing job bringing that energy back and creating a personal, interactive event for the times we are currently experiencing.”

Workman said, “This has never been done before. Interest at virtual events is hard to produce. But we have created a proven solution to bring networking to our virtual events.”

For more information, please visit workmansuccess.com.

