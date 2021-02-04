Constellation Real Estate Group Executives Recognized as RISMedia 2021 Newsmakers

The Constellation Real Estate Group (CREG) recently announced that its executive leaders Scott Smith and Tom George have both been named among RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

Smith, president and managing partner who was recognized as a Trailblazer | Agent of Change, drives organic and strategic growth across the Constellation portfolio of 19 market-leading technology companies in the real estate, mortgage, and franchise verticals. Amid global uncertainty ushered by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Smith led 19 companies and over 500 employees to record-breaking success, completed four acquisitions, and entered a new vertical—all completed and integrated remotely.

“It’s a privilege to be growing a portfolio with a central focus on long-term partnerships, reliability and performance that continue to drive the industries we serve forward,” said Smith. “At such a pivotal time in the world, it’s truly an honor to be recognized here.”

George, president and managing parent, who was named a Futurist | Forward Thinker, drives strategic growth across the CREG portfolio, partnering with companies and customers through the acquisition process to understand their unique business challenges and identify opportunities for future growth, ensuring success for all stakeholders. George spent 2020 helping business owners and leadership navigate changing markets during truly unprecedented times.

“In the face of the pandemic, we remain committed to being the technology partner-of-choice to the fragmented industries we serve,” said George. “it’s a privilege to be named alongside others committed to making contributions that positively impact our industry.”

Despite headwinds from the pandemic, George and Smith took the Constellation Real Estate Group into a new vertical with the acquisition of Enspire for Enterprise, along with two additional acquisitions in the residential real estate vertical.

For more information, please visit www.constellationreg.com.