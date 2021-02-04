Lone Wolf Expands Partnership With SIGNiX

Lone Wolf Technologies recently announced its expanded partnership with SIGNiX, a digital signature provider in North America. More than 1.4 million realtors using Lone Wolf and their clients will now have access to SIGNiX’s Remote Online Notary (RON) technology.

“At Lone Wolf, we are dedicated to providing REALTORS® with everything they need to run and build their business, and the addition of SIGNiX’s eNotaryDoX helps us fulfill that mission,” said Lone Wolf CEO Jimmy Kelly. “Now more than ever, it’s critical for REALTORS® to have the necessary tools to work remotely. SIGNiX’s state-of-the-art solutions provides our realtors and their clients with access to secure and reliable technology, regardless of their location.”

SIGNiX’s eNotaryDoX provides notaries with the ability to notarize documents remotely and safely, through its patented digital signature technology. The partnership provides Lone Wolf agents and their clients with access to unlimited copies of notarized documents, identity authentication, digital signatures, video recording and a secure e-journal to track all entries. For more than 10 years, Lone Wolf users and their clients have had access to SIGNiX’s digital signatures.

“We are grateful for Lone Wolf’s ongoing partnership, and for the opportunity to provide millions of REALTORS® and their clients with access to eNotaryDox,” said SIGNiX CEO Jay Jumper. “SIGNiX’s technology was designed with REALTORS® in mind, and it has been proven to help REALTORS® efficiently service their existing client base, while growing their businesses organically.”



For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.

