Stuff to Buy (and Not Buy) This Month

February is all about hearts, flowers and chocolate, but for savvy shoppers, it’s a great month to pick up bargains on electronics and more.

Consumer advocates and price trackers provide a February buying guide that might surprise you:

TVs and Electronics – As retailers stock up on new equipment unveiled at last month’s Consumer Electronics Show, they are lowering prices on 2020 TV models, as well as home theater and audio equipment, digital cameras and other consumer electronics. Video games leftover from the Christmas rush are also discounted now.

Winter Wear – It may seem odd, as snow still blankets many areas of the country, but with spring merchandise streaming into stores now, February is the best time of year to stockpile down jackets and other cold-weather clothing and accessories.

Mattresses – Like Labor Day and other three-day weekends, President’s Day weekend is a good opportunity to pounce on great mattress deals—especially at brick-and-mortar stores.

Linens – January may be known as ‘white sale’ month, but President’s Day weekend offers slashed prices on sheets, towels, duvets and more. Stock up now on the linens your kids will need when they head off to college next fall.

Jewelry – Because jewelry is another favored Valentine’s Day gift, hold off until after mid-month. Look for discounted prices on jewelry, especially heart-shaped pieces, later in February and into early spring.

Tax Software – Buy it now if you need it, because prices typically rise as we get closer to April 15.

Beauty Products and Perfume – With new colors palettes and fragrances being readied for spring debuts, February brings free samples and bountiful free-gifts-with -purchase from many beauty product companies.

As for the ‘don’t buys,’ early spring thaws may put you in mind of new golf clubs. But the experts say do not buy them now. In March, you can score last year’s models at far lower prices as new models hit the stores. The same is true for patio furniture, as much as you may want to refresh yours for spring. The best prices are offered after Labor Day, so hold off if you can.