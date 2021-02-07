Iron Valley Announces New Franchise Agreement

Iron Valley Real Estate recently announced it has signed a franchise agreement for a new office located in Orlando, Florida. The office, which will be Iron Valley’s 24th, is scheduled to open next month and will be located at 225 S Eola Drive, Orlando, FL. It’s their second signed agreement of 2021.

The new franchise office will expand Iron Valley’s nationwide presence to six states. Additional offices are located in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware and Alabama.

“Nationwide growth and expansion has always been one of our goals,” said Valley Real Estate Chief Operating Officer Rob Cleapor. “The Greater Orlando area is one of the hottest seller’s markets in the nation. The average number of days on market is the lowest it’s been in years, and most homes are receiving multiple offers. It’s a very strong market, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Living in Pennsylvania, Cleapor also mentioned another reason why Orlando was enticing.

“The day the agreement was signed, we got hit with over a foot of snow.” he said with a laugh. “Expanding into the Sunshine State will definitely have its perks!”

For more information, please visit ironvalleyrealestate.com.