MooveGuru Partners With EXIT Realty

MooveGuru Inc. recently announced the launch of EXIT CONCIERGE through its Premier Partnership with EXIT Realty Corp. International. EXIT CONCIERGE is the single source for connecting home services for free including television, phone, internet, gas, electric, water, security, change of address, moving services and more. The program is powered by Atlanta-based MooveGuru.

“The EXIT CONCIERGE service aims to further our mission to deliver the best homeownership experience. This service commitment begins at the time our clients begin working with an EXIT agent to prepare to buy a home and continues through the decision to sell and relocate. Our real estate professionals honor a commitment to service over the lifetime of a client relationship, not just during the transaction,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. “It is this continuous commitment by our company that keeps clients coming back again and again for all their real estate services.”

The MooveGuru program begins when agents invite their clients during the pre-closing process. The program keeps the client connected throughout the process and years after the transaction.

“One of the prominent features of MooveGuru is the incorporation, of our white glove utility connections service, a group of dedicated live service representatives who are on call at the EXIT CONCIERGE to consult with clients through the entire process of utility and home services connections,” said Scott Oakley, MooveGuru chief executive officer.

EXIT will be releasing the concierge service nationally in February and March of 2021 to thousands of EXIT real estate professionals and their clients.

“We are very thankful for the national brands like AT&T, Comcast, COX and regional companies like Gas South who support MooveGuru and EXIT in making moving and homeownership better for consumers,” said Oakley.

For more information, please visit www.mooveguru.com.

