In 1984, Tina Turner—the “Queen of Rock and Roll”—released a single that would ultimately become her greatest and only U.S. No. 1 hit: “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” “Okay,” you ask, “what does that song have to do with real estate?” It may surprise you to know that the answer is everything.

In English, we use the word “love” in many different ways. I love Taco Tuesday! But I also love my wife. So, allow me to clarify my reference to love.

In Greek, there are different words for love. One is “agapeo,” which speaks of the intimacy in a relationship. “Phileo,” another Greek word for love, refers to a kind of “brotherly love.” Hence, Philadelphia is known as the City of Brotherly Love. When I say that love has everything to do with real estate, Phileo—or brotherly love—is the kind of love I am speaking of.

Growing up, I cannot remember an evening meal that didn’t include a succulent or mouth-watering dessert. To this day, a dinner that doesn’t end with something sweet is a huge disappointment. The result is, as comedian Jim Gaffigan says, “My sweet tooth owes my hips an apology.” I have discovered that my ingrained attitude toward desserts has affected my “bottom line” (please forgive the pun). Ingrained attitudes work that way. And they also come into play in real estate. Our ingrained attitudes affect how we interact with others and, as a result, catapult us forward or backward. So, the question is, what is your ingrained attitude about loving others?

Love has been correctly described as patient, kind and not seeking its benefit. Does that represent you? An honest self-evaluation of the following will help you consider how you are doing:

1. It is impossible to love others if you don’t love yourself. Ask yourself, “How am I doing with me?” or “How kind am I to myself?”

2. In his book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” Stephen Covey says, “Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.” What kind of listener are you?

3. Are your decisions based on what is best for you, or are your choices based on what is best for your clients? To quote author and speaker Simon Sinek, “Authorities act with themselves in mind. Leaders act with others in mind.” It is vital to grasp the fact that when your clients win, you win.

4. Mark Twain once said, “I can live two months on a good compliment.” Do you recognize others’ efforts and sacrifices and make a conscious effort to make mention of them?

I hope the answers to these questions will help you connect the dots between your demonstration of love for others and how that demonstration profoundly influences your real estate business. So, what does love have to do with it? Everything!

Love is the first of Fathom Realty’s eight guiding principles, which include respect, service, integrity, acceptance, support, charity and family.