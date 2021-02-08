3 Robots You’ll Love Around the House

Here are a few household robots that are worth getting excited about.

Robotic Vacuums

Cleaning up with a robotic vacuum is as simple as giving a voice command to your virtual assistant.

Robotic Lawnmower

Maintaining a beautiful yard used to require considerable effort, but now you can automate most of the work with a robotic lawnmower.

Robotic Pool Cleaners

When the weather heats up and the pool is open, the last thing you want to be bothered with is cleaning all of the leaves, dirt and debris out of it.