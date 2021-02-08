Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, Acquires Robert Paul Properties

Robert Paul Properties, a Cape Cod luxury real estate company, was recently acquired by Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, the parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, a full-service real estate brokerage in the greater Boston and Rhode Island areas.

The two companies will continue operating independently, while leveraging the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Combined, the brokerage will operate with nearly 40 offices, close to 1,000 agents and a total sales volume of $3 billion. Robert Paul Properties will continue to service their clients with offices in Boston, Norwell, Osterville, Falmouth, Barnstable, Sandwich, Chatham, Provincetown and Marion, under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties name.

“Robert, Paul and their elite team of talented agents have built a remarkable company, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Commonwealth family,” said George Patsio, a managing partner at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate. “Robert Paul Properties is highly regarded in the region for their integrity and expertise and as a leader in the luxury market. We’re proud that they will represent our growing brokerage family and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and are thrilled that co-founders Robert and Paul will maintain their active roles with the same dedicated staff.”

“For over three decades, Robert Kinlin and I have committed ourselves to be leaders in the sale of luxury properties throughout Cape Cod, Greater Boston and the South Coast of Massachusetts,” said Paul Grover, co-founder at Robert Paul Properties. “Our strong local presence, coupled with the presence of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and the global footprint of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, positions our team to deliver unparalleled service to our network. Our goal was to bring our agents a respected, luxury affiliated brand along with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to service their clients.”

Over the last 11 years, Robert Paul Properties continued to grow year-over-year in sales production and agent count. In 2020, Robert Paul Properties broke its company record, announcing that it closed over $1 billion in sales.

“This collaborative partnership for us was a clear decision,” said Robert Kinlin, co-founder at Robert Paul Properties. “As part of a larger team with additional resources, we will be able to bring our overall vision to simplify the lives of our agents and, more importantly, improve the experience we provide to our clients. Integrity and excellence have become brand standards for us and our agents and partnering with a company that shares those values is something our team truly looks forward to carrying out.”

“We’re proud to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties to our global network,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Robert Paul Properties is dedicated to establishing long-lasting relationships with their clients and will effortlessly carry out the task of being Forever Agents as part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.”

“We are incredibly excited to announce the acquisition to our team and clients,” said Emily Clark, president of Robert Paul Properties. “We chose Commonwealth Realty Group and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand because they matched our vision of helping agents and brokers succeed by keeping them in the center of the transaction. Bringing together the power of all companies while staying true to the Robert Paul Properties standards that cohesively align with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is what made this decision an easy one.”

Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network: “Robert Paul Properties demonstrates a commitment to their community beyond their business which is a wonderful example of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices mission, to be dedicated to our clients and continuously improve their lives.”

For more information, please visit https://www.bhhs.com/commonwealth-real-estate-ma312.