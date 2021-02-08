How to Up Your Community Involvement

Contributing to the community can sound lofty and difficult to do, but I’d like to give you the confidence that it is not. We owe so much of what we have to our community, and giving back does not have to be hard. Here, I want to showcase a few of the ways that our team gives back to the community in hopes that it will encourage you to take that first step.

Every year, we have our largest client event on Independence Day, and as part of that event, we collect and assemble prize baskets from many of our vendors and others in the community. We raffle these off in different ways and give our guests the opportunity to buy tickets or “make us” buy them by tagging us on social media, posting photos, etc. This event typically raises nearly $5,000 for charity. Additionally, for our annual Thanksgiving pie giveaway, we tie in one of our favorite charities, Toys for Tots, by making them an official drop-off location for our clients and encouraging them to drop off toys as they pick up their pies.

When the pandemic began, we looked for ways to bring some joy into people’s lives, and we landed on a few ways that seemed to help. First, we partnered with a local coffee shop to offer free coffee to the graduating class of seniors from our local high school. We saw it as doing some good for the kids as their senior year was turned upside down while also helping a local shop get more business. As COVID continued, we hosted a senior breakfast toward the end of the year in our office yard/parking lot, making sure it was safe and hygienic. As for the adults, we offered free trivia Zoom events, where we hired a local “trivia guy” who wasn’t able to work due to the bars being closed. Between rounds, several of our vendors talked a little bit about real estate to support our business, and to return the favor, we handed out gift cards to encourage guests to spend money at those vendors’ place of business.

Content Square 1.

We are always on the lookout for opportunities to do some good. We have found that when you look for good deeds to do, they always seem to appear. You may be surprised that people don’t often take you up on your offer to help, but they will always remember that you made the effort.

Speaker Mark Ryan, owner of RE/MAX Victory and leader of the Mark Ryan Group in Dayton, Ohio, taps his 30 years of sales and marketing experience to guide his team in first-time home-buying, home selling, investment, military relocation, short sales, and more. Ryan is designated At Home With Diversity, a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), an e-PRO®, a Military Relocation Professional (MRP), and a Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR).



For more information, please visit www.workmansuccess.com.

