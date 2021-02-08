Iron Valley Real Estate Signs Franchise Agreement in the Iron City

Iron Valley Real Estate announced it has signed a franchise agreement for a new office located in Birmingham, Alabama. The office, which will be Iron Valley’s 23rd, is scheduled to open later this month and will be located at 4625 Valleydale Road, Birmingham, AL.

The new franchise office will expand Iron Valley’s nationwide presence to six states. Additional offices are located in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Delaware.

“Nationwide growth and expansion has always been one of our goals.” said Iron Valley Real Estate Chief Operating Officer Rob Cleapor. “The Birmingham metro area is near the top of the best real estate markets for homebuyers in the nation. The area has really

reinvented itself over the past few years, while still maintaining that historic southern charm.”

There was also one other factor that contributed to the Birmingham area being an ideal location.

“When we found out Birmingham was known as the Iron City, we knew it was meant to be!” Cleapor said. “Iron Valley in the Iron City. That was almost too good to be true.”

For more information, please visit ironvalleyrealestate.com.