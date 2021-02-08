Valentine’s Day: Setting Up Your Team’s Referral Strategy

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and while it’s typically reserved for romantic outings, there’s no reason why real estate agents and teams can’t show love for their clients and referral business. There are countless puns and an endless stock of chocolate at your disposal—use them wisely. Here’s how you can reach out to clients this Valentine’s Day and remind them you are part of the best team in town:

Send a Card

It’s a Hallmark-created holiday, right? So, take advantage and send out greeting cards to all of your clients. You don’t need to spend a lot by buying them in a store. Creating a simple, print-out version that is branded to your business can be even more expressive. You can also use online design programs like Canva to create a digital card that you can email to your contact database. Remember, the cheesier, the better—that’s the whole point of Valentine’s Day!

Give a Little Gift

A little chocolate can go a long way. Everyone appreciates a surprise gift, and your clients likely won’t be expecting one from their real estate agent. Add on to your greeting card by including a small box of chocolates, some holiday-themed candy or even a gift card to their favorite coffee shop. Adding a pun is a great way to be remembered. “Thanks a latte for your business” or “I’d like to espresso my love for you” are always winners.

Host a Contest

Everyone wants to be a winner, and this is your chance to get referrals and boost your social media presence at the same time. You can do something as simple as having clients guess how many heart-shaped candies are in a container, or you can host a contest based on shares and likes and have your clients vote for their favorite from a group of four dream date locations, focusing on luxury real estate. Whichever you choose, the prize doesn’t have to be anything crazy like a new TV. For example, a gift card to a local restaurant is the perfect way to tie a bow on your date-themed contest, and you’ll be supporting small businesses during these difficult times.

Throw a Little Virtual Party

While your team may be unable to host an in-person gathering in the current climate, you can leverage video conference platforms like Zoom or Google Meet. You don’t have to go overboard, just make sure it’s memorable. Maybe make it a “black tie” event, giving everyone the opportunity to dress up even if it’s just over Zoom. If you want to promote it on social, create a branded Instagram border so those who attended can upload it with their photo and maybe a customized hashtag. You can also have little giveaways with themed goodies, which you can then mail out to the winners.

Highlight Your Team Members

Regardless of which strategy you choose, remember to always highlight your team members. Holiday referral outreach strategies are the perfect opportunities to continue building out your existing relationships with clients. And highlighting the human element by leveraging individual personalities is a sure-fire way to get your clients’ attention.